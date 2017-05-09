LAYYAH:-Health condition of 20 persons, mostly children deteriorated after drinking toxic milk and they were hospitalized here on Monday. Rescue sources said that 20 persons including 11 children consumed milk which turned out to be toxic due to unknown reasons. Soon there condition deteriorated, at which were rushed to DHQ Hospital Layyah. Due to critical condition, one of the affected persons was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 09-May-2017 here.
20 hospitalised after drinking 'milk'
