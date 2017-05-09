BAHAWALPUR-: As many as 338 wanted criminals were arrested during the crackdown during the last month.

The crackdown continues throughout district Bahawalpur. During the operation, 338 wanted criminals including 46 criminals of category A and 292 of category B were arrested.

The district police officer said that on IG Punjab’s orders, the crackdown on wanted criminals would continue and throughout the district. He added that with the arrests of wanted criminals crime rate in the district had dropped significantly and sense of security had developed in the complainants. He further said that station house officers take part in the campaign enthusiastically and improve their performance.

ECP starts preparation for general elections

KHANEWAL-The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started a campaign for the enrolment of new voters and for educating the public on the importance of vote.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Sharifullah Khan has said that 2018 is the year of general elections in Pakistan. He was presiding over the district voter education committee meeting held in district election office at Chak Shahana Road Khanewal.

Sharifullah Khan added that Election Commission of Pakistan as well as Punjab will arrange a wide awareness campaign especially among those women residing in remote areas of the country to motivate them to get their CNIC from NADRA and then enrol them in latest voter lists.

He urged the representatives of the civil society, member district and baldia, journalist to motivate the people to be enrolled in NADRA and Election Commission to get the right to vote and use it in the general election-2018.

He said that the Election Commission will also request to the high-ups of Nadra to manage vans in remote areas of all the districts for issuance of new CNICs to the eligible people especially to the females.

Regional election commissioner Israr Ahmad Khan, district election officer Sattar Sardar, district information officer Salman Khalid, representative of civil society Zubaida Rao and others also attended this meeting.