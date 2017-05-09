KHANEWAL-All the mega development projects being carried out across the district under fiscal year 2016-17 are in final stage and will be completed within the stipulated period.

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial said during a meeting with the delegation of Senior Working Journalist Forum (SWJF) here the other day. The delegation was led by SWJF president Anjum Bashir Ahmed.

The DC said that Rs4.7 billion has been released for the construction of 98km long Khanewal-Lodhran dual carriageway. He said that out of total 98 km of road, 40 km fall in Khanewal district and 11 km in Vehari district.

DC Muzaffar Khan said that 14 wheat procurement centres have been established in the district wherein a total of 185,000 tonnes of wheat will be purchased. He said that gunny bags are being distributed to farmers on first come first serve basis.

Regarding second phase of census, the DC said that four tehsils of Khanewal districts are given census area codes. He said that the district has been divided into 33 Qanogoi Circles, 287 Patwar Circles and 2,231 blocks for census.

On the occasion, Mr Sial urged the mediamen to highlight problems in the society and overlook schemes of public welfare in a positive manner. He also praised media role in development of the society.