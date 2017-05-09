GUJRANWALA-The district administration urged the citizens to play their key role to eradicate polio from the country, and directed Health Department staff to achieve polio vaccination targets in the district.

Addressing a meeting to review the anti-polio campaign arrangements in his office, Deputy Commissioner Amir Jaan directed the health staff to administer anti-polio vaccination to each and every child in the district. Health officers told the meeting that polio campaign will be started from May 15. There are 890,000children under the age of five in various parts of the district. For the purpose, 1,586 teams have been constituted.

The DC directed the health officers to monitor the progress of the field teams and send the report to DC office on daily basis.