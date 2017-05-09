ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Senator Farhatullah Babar Monday said the beleaguered left has a great role to play in countries like Pakistan to stem the rising tide of religious extremism, inequality and de-humanisation.

Speaking at the launch of a book on the life of well-known Sindhi left-wing activist and intellectual Jam Saqi here at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, Babar said there was no doubt that the collapse of communist Soviet Union, the veering of China towards market economy and the rise of religious extremism had dealt a mortal blow to the left. “But given the weaknesses of political parties, whether religious or mainstream, and the establishment's clinging to status quo the Left is a beacon of hope to set the nation's moral compass,” he said.

The book ‘Chale Chalo Ke Wo Manzil Abhi Nahi Aai’ (Move on; The destination is still far away) is co-authored by leftist writer and intellectual Ahmad Salim and Nuzhat Abbas.

Senator Babar said: “We need left because its ideal is justice for all. When blood is shed on different pretexts we need left that glorifies neither religion, nor ethnicity nor nationality.” The moral compass imposed by the extremist right and the establishment since 80's has de-humanised the state and society, he said adding the left needs to re-group itself to reverse that process.

He also called upon the left intellectuals to revisit their standard chant of condemning everything; American imperialism, establishment, drones, religious fanaticism. The chant of 'downing' everyone and everything may be emotionally appealing to the dispossessed and disappointed populace.

“By chanting this slogan, however, we have not been able to focus on the real threat to the state and society from religious militants producing human bombs blowing up everything from schools to markets and from churches to imambargahs,” he said.

“It will be an immense service if leftist forces are re-united and the debate is re-framed on the matters most relevant to state and society,” he added.

“The ideals that matter are the ideals of peace in the region, ending privatisation of jihad project, stemming religious extremism, humanism, advancing fundamental rights and rights of women and non-Muslim minorities.”

The left's chief weapon is discussion, debate and reasoned dissent; that of the right is self-righteousness in the name of religion,” the lawmaker said.

“In this battle of ideas the left can and should employ the very dialectics of rightists instead of appearing to be against religion itself,” he said. Imperialism must be condemned and 'down with imperialism' chant raised but only if imperialism is a tumbling block in the achievement of these ideals, he added.

The Senator said the left should have a clear idea of the extreme right's political discourse to fight it effectively.

Pakistan needed left to challenge the narrative of extreme right, to create and expand space for dissent and discussion and for airing of alternate views to resolve contentious issues, he said.





SHAFQAT ALI