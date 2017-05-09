ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria has said Pak-Afghan border was internationally recognised border and its management was vital to control terrorism.

Talking to state-run media, he said: “Terrorism is a common threat to both the countries and peace could not be maintained without securing the border between them. Pakistan, on its part, has been taking measures for border management, but Afghanistan has taken no step in that regard. Pakistan, being a peace loving country, has a policy to maintain good relations with all its neighbouring countries,” he added.

The spokesman said some foreign elements were creating hurdles in the peace process between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

Nafees Zakaria stressed the need for resolving issues through dialogue between the two countries. “Pakistan and Afghanistan are fighting against terrorism and there is a need of further united efforts to combat the menace.”

To a question about Afghan attack on Pakistani bordering areas, he said: “The Afghan government had been informed through diplomatic channels that national census was being conducted in Pakistan and the teams would be visiting the border areas for the purpose. Pakistan is a sovereign country and had the right to take measures for protecting its national security.”





NNI