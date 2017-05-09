SIALKOT-The farmers are busy harvesting wheat with full satisfaction as the bumper wheat yield has given them a hope of getting financial boost this year.

They hoped that it would push back their economic worries caused by the unavailability of water in River Chenab and River Tavi. There is satisfaction on the faces of the wheat growers who had suffered great financial crisis during the last years due to water shortage in the rivers.

The wheat harvesting is in full swing as the children and women support the male farmers in wheat harvesting. The big farmers have their own thrashers while the small growers hire such machinery to ensure timely completion of the process.

The standing wheat crops in almost all the 85 far-off Bajwat villages along the banks of River Chenab near the Sialkot Working Boundary are presenting an eye-catching view. These villages are a picture of neglect due to lack of communication means.

Several local farmers including Shafi, Ch Ghulam Rasul and Ch Allah Rakha told the newsmen that the growers had suffered great financial crisis because they remained unable to cultivate the seasonal crops including paddy due to recent flash floods. They said that the land in these villages is very fertile due to which there is a bumper wheat yield.

The farmers remained successful in enhancing their per acre wheat yield from 40 to 45 mound per acre despite the acute shortage of water in these rivers. They said it had also enhanced their courage. They said that the time and the bumper wheat yield have proved that the nature is with the growers.

They said that when the three rivers overflow during the rainy and flood season, water also brings land fertility in these villages which are located along the banks of the River Chenab, River Jammu and River Tavi.

Most of the local farmers were also jubilant that they had finally got a new bridge over River Tavi near Bajwat here. The local farmers said that they were transporting their wheat yield to the procurement centres through the bridge. They hoped that the farmers would be able to bring their agriculture produce and crops to the local markets and it would open new vistas of the socio-economic development in Bajwat villages.

They said that the early repairing and reconstruction of the local link and main roads in Bajwat villages would also be helpful in improving the agro-development in Bajwat areas.

A government officer said that the government was providing maximum facilities for the growers enabling them to bring their wheat yield to the procurement centres from their fields.