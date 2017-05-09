Intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted in Khyber and South Wazirastan where security forces recovered suicide jackets, explosive cylinder, IEDs, anti tank mines and detonators, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a release.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition of various caliber including SMGs, pistols (12.7 and 14.5 mm) and rockets were also recovered from an abandoned terrorist compound in village Lalejai and Weshtonai area of South Wazirastan agency.

Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies conducted joint search operations and IBOs in Lahore, Attock, Islamabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Shiekhupura, DG Khan, Rahimyar Khan and Rajanpur. Suspects were apprehended along with arms and ammo in the search operations.