ISLAMABAD - The first part of headcount under the second phase of the 6th population census concluded here Monday, May 8, which was simultaneously initiated in 88 districts all across the country on April 25.

In this part of exercise, the enumerators conducted house-listing operations and headcounts in first block, while the process for second block would be kicked off on April 11, official sources said.

The process was conducted in twenty one (21) districts of Punjab, twenty one (21) districts of Sindh, seventeen (17) districts of Balochistan and twelve (12) districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition, the exercise was completed in first blocks of six (6) districts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), five (5) districts of Gilgit Baltistan, five (5) districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one district of Federal Capital, Islamabad, official sources said.

As per the activity calendar, the census teams would start House Listing Operation, for the second block under Phase-II from May 11 to May 13, followed by filling up form-2 for next ten days from May 14 to May 23 while the homeless would be counted on May 25.

As per the census calendar, the districts to be covered in 2nd Phases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa include Bannu, Kohat, Karak, Tank, Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Bunner/Daggar and Shangla.

In Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Mohmand Agency, Khyber Agency, Kurram Agency, Bajur Agency, South Waziristan Agency, North Waziristan Agency are being covered during the second phase.

In Punjab province, the districts where the population census would be conducted include Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Sargodha, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Okara, Khanewal, Multan, Sheikhpura, Naknana Sahib, Kasur, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Lodhran and Rawalpindi.

In Sindh, the process is being conducted at Larkana, Jocobabad, Badin, Dadu, Kashmore, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Tndo Allah Yar, Tnado Muhammad Khan, Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Nausharo Feroz, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad. The districts in Balochistan include Sohbat Pur, Gawadar, Loralai, Qila Saifullah, Kachhi (Bolan), Sibi, Harnai, Barkhan, Sherani, Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Chagahi, Panjgur, Zhob, Ziarat, Khuszdar and Jhal Magsi.

Census under second phase would also be conducted in Neelum, Hattian Bala, Haveli, Poonch and Mirpur districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Hunza, Shigar, Kharmang, Astore and Diamer districts of Gilgit Biltistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the international observers have termed Population Census process as satisfactory. Six teams of observers who visited different places under United Nations Population Fund (UNFA) across the country and interacted with people reported that census process satisfactory.