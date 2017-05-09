A traffic police constable gunned down a "mentally unstable" man near city police station here today.



According to DSP Aitzaz Khan, the constable, who fired at the deceased identified as Bilal, claimed that the man came running towards the police station and pushed the constable to the ground. The constable deemed the man to be suspicious and opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.



The DSP added that the constable, named Saeed, has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. Further investigation into the case is underway.



According to the deceased's family, Bilal, aged 20, was mentally unstable and was being taken to a doctor by his father when he started running away.



In a similar incident around two months ago, police shot and killed a vendor whom they suspected to be a terrorist, within the jurisdiction of the Mardan city police station.



