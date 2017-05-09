India contacted authorities for early return of its citizen Dr. Uzma from Pakistan, stated Foreign Office spokesperson.

Nafees Zakria however said that her case is in the court and she will be sent back only after completion of legal process.

“She cannot be sent back without due legal procedure,” said Zakria.

Dr. Uzma an Indian citizen reaches Pakistan in early May to meet Tahir. Both married in first week of May and when both went to Indian embassy to apply for visa, she refused to come out.

Uzma alleged that she was forced into marriage with Tahir and she did not come to Pakistan for marriage rather just to meet Tahir.

Both became friends on Facebook.