PESHAWAR - As many as four personnel of counter-terrorism police were injured as their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device in the jurisdiction of Chamkani Police Station while another blast occurred near a government primary school in Shamshato area in the outskirts of the city.

Police and rescue sources said that counter-terrorism police and bomb disposal squad were on their way back from Urmar area where they defused a bomb after a low intensity blast near a government girls’ primary school. However, when they reached near Khattako Pul area, an improvised explosive device hit their vehicle.

As a result, four personnel of the police sustained injuries while their vehicle was also damaged. The injured personnel were brought to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar for emergency medical treatment.

The injured were identified as Akbar Ali, son of Mujahid Rahman, resident of Akbar Pura, Israr, son of Atlas Khan, resident of Badhbera, Nizar Ali, son of Gulzar Ali, resident of Charsadda and Wali Rahman, son of Roedad Khan, resident of Urmar Bala.

Earlier, the police party along with the bomb disposal squad defused a bomb planted near a government girls’ primary school while another bomb went off during the morning hours before students’ entry into the school premises.