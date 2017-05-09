QUETTA:- The Bab-e-Dosti remained closed for fourth consecutive day after firing and shelling from Afghan force side on Friday, while several vehicles were struck both side of the countries. Four days ago, the team of census were busy in Census process at Killi Jahangir and Killi Luqman area of Killa Abdullah district when Afghan force unprovoked fire and shelling on them which leaving 11 martyred and several others Pakistani injured. Several affected families were shifted to save palaces by rescue team.–APP