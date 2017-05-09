VEHARI-Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen yesterday claimed that it is a great achievement of the Punjab government that gunny bags are being distributed purely on merit, rather than calls or recommendations of ministers or members assemblies.

Addressing the media persons and farmers here at Bani Shell wheat procurement centre here on Monday, the minister claimed that in world market, current wheat price is around Rs750 per 40kg "but the government is providing relief to the farmers and paying them Rs1,300 per 40kg." He said that bogus entries are being monitored strictly and if there is found a single complaint of overweight, it would be tackled with iron hand.

Vehari Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner (R) Khizer Hayat, AC Syed Asif Hussain Shah, SNA Sheikh Khurram Saleem, DFC Ali Imran, Kissan Ittehad General Secretary Asif Shehzad and Abdul Ghani were also present the occasion.

Bilal Yaseen claimed that In 70 years there are many good works, government is delivering, there must be positive criticism, criticism for criticism is not right. When he questioned to the farmers about the delivery of Bardana they said that it was delivered according to the list. The farmers told that the trolleys of wheat are unloaded on daily basis. He was satisfied with the facilities provided to the farmers are the sale centers and also drink a glass of water for his satisfaction.