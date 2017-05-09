The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) on Tuesday condemned the Indian government's ban on the airing of 34 Pakistani and Saudi TV channels in Held Kashmir, terming the move a 'strangulation of the freedom of expression' and an indication that New Delhi had lost control over the Kashmiri people.

The government of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Indian-held Kashmir earlier this week initiated action against the TV channels after concerns that the content in these channels may incite violence and disrupt the law and order situation in the disputed region.

The channels banned air news, entertainment, food and cuisine, religion and sports programmes.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "It is quite strange to ban those channels which are specific for Quran and religious programmes. It is tantamount to a direct interference in religious matters."

"These steps reflect their future course of targeting the Muslim community and Islam. Its repercussions may perhaps be severe if the decision is not revoked by authorities,” the statement said.

The forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the ban shameful and said, "The real purpose behind all these actions is to isolate the Kashmiri population."

A spokesman quoting Farooq said, "The authorities do not want the reality of Kashmir to be highlighted internationally. They do not want people of Kashmir to have access to information other than what India filters into Kashmir through its state and corporate run media."

"The restrictions on social media and TV channels in Kashmir have been imposed at the behest of the communal forces of India," Mirwaiz said in the statement, cautioning that such restrictions could further deteriorate the situation.