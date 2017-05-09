ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court issued notices to Secretary Establishment Division in a petition seeking details of Pakistani civil servants working in international institutions.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by a dual national Anjum Mubashar and directed the respondent to submit his reply in this matter.

After issuing the aforementioned directions, the court adjourned the hearing in this petition with date in office.

The petitioner moved the court through his counsel Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry Advocate and cited federation through secretary Establishment Division as respondent. He asked in his petition that how many Pakistani civil servants are working in international institutions, what salaries they are getting from these institutions, besides, what Pakistan government is paying them in terms of salaries, official residences and other perks and privileges?

He adopted that this is his right to know under the Right to Information Law. The petitioner who is Pakistani and Belgium national stated that on February 5, 2017, he wrote a letter under Article 19-A of the Constitution to the Establishment Division that was not responded.

Anjum contended that he is aggrieved by the act of respondents permitting Pakistan’s civil servants to join the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, IMF and other international institutions instead of serving in Pakistan.

because government of Pakistan incurs heavy expenditure on their recruitment and training that are being paid by the people of Pakistan in the form of taxes.

The petitioner argued that this is an important matter and respondents are legally bound to provide information like list of Pakistan’s civil servants working in international institutions, government of Pakistan’s expenses on their recruitment and training and the present remunerations, salaries, allowances and other facilities.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondent to provide information under Article 19-A of the Constitution regarding the details of in service civil servants employed in international institutions.

SHAHID RAO