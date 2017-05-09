Indian forces stopped Srinagar-Muzaffrabad bus service on Monday and did not give permission to 81 passengers to cross LoC.

This is the second week of bus service suspension.

The passengers faced serious troubles but they had to return to their homes in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to details, when bus from Srinagar with 42 passengers and bus from Muzaffrabad with 39 passengers reached at Line of Control (LoC), the Indian forces refused to let them pass due to unknown reasons.

Last week, bus service was suspended due to May 1 holiday.