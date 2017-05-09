A government official in Tehran said Islamabad should take measures to prevent illegal movement and drug trafficking into Iran from Pakistan.

In a telephone conversation with Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, Rahmani Fazli said Islamabad should prevent the infiltration of terrorists into Iran, smuggling of narcotics and illegal crossing into Iran by Afghan nationals from the Pakistani border.

The Iranian interior minister invited Chaudhry Nisar to pay a visit to Tehran and said, “We are ready to hold a conference on cooperation on security, economic and border issues as soon as possible.”

Nisar said his country was resolved to implement bilateral agreements. He added that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had tasked him with implementing the accords.

Ten Iranian border guards were killed by militants last month. Iran claimed the shots were fired from inside Pakistan. The border area has long been plagued by unrest from both drug smuggling gangs and separatist militants.

The head of the Iranian armed forces warned said Monday that Tehran would hit bases inside Pakistan if the government does not confront Sunni militants who carry out cross-border attacks.

"We cannot accept the continuation of this situation," Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the head of the Iranian armed forces was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

"We expect the Pakistani officials to control the borders, arrest the terrorists and shut down their bases."

"If the terrorist attacks continue, we will hit their safe havens and cells, wherever they are," he said.