LALAMUSA-PPP central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira should ask the questions from his leaders he is asking from Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Defence Ch Jaffar Iqbal said.

“Mr Kaira should ask his leaders why they didn’t start a single power generation project during their regime. Why didn’t they restore peace in Sind and Karachi despite being in power in the province and why they failed to increase gas production.”

PML-N MNA Ch Jaffar Iqbal posed the ‘scathing’ question while speaking at a crowded press conference here on Monday.

He said that the PPP’s call for a protest against Punjab CM Shehbaz turned out to be a fiasco as the party failed to gather even a small number of people. He declared that Mr Kamar should first answer his electoral college as why didn’t he fulfil the promises he had made during the two terms in the power. Jaffar Iqbal claimed that PM Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled his promises which are reflected by the inauguration of CPEC and numerous electricity generation projects. “PTI is our main opponent in general elections 2018 and I am confident that the PML-N will win the elections with a landslide victory,” he declared. He paid tribute to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his “what he called” untiring efforts to rid the country of the energy crisis and the menace of terrorism, especially in Karachi and Balochistan.