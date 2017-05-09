PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Engineering Shah Farman on Monday apologised for his controversial remarks against fellow women lawmakers.

“I apologise for my words if the same have hurt anybody’s feelings”, Shah Farman said during the ongoing session of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, adding, that he had respect for all members of the House.

On May 3, Shah Farman, affiliated with the coalition leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had passed unparliamentarily remarks against women lawmakers from Opposition benches as they protested against alleged discrimination in distribution of development funds.

His remarks had resulted in an uproar in the House and at one stage PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai and Shah Farman exchanged hot words.

However, the chair later expunged the controversial remarks from Shah Farman’s speech.

Soon after recitation of the Holy Quran, the Parliamentary leader of PPP Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha took the floor to talk about clash between the PPP woman legislator Nighat Orakzai and Shah Farman.

The PPP legislator said that KP Assembly had good traditions of brotherhood and political harmony. He said that in light of that brotherhood and friendly environment in the House, the respect of the fellow women legislators was binding on all of them.

He said that Shah Farman was not only a Minister, but also an important office- bearer of PTI.

He said that whatever happened in the House that day was not good. He asked Shah Farman to withdraw his remarks.

In response to questions raised by the PPP legislator, Shah Farman tendered apology over the use of derogatory remarks.

Meanwhile, Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaiser with the consent of Minister for Health Shahram Khan Tarakai and the House referred the privilege motion of Maulana Fazal-e-Ghafoor against the District Health Officer, Buner to the Privilege Committee of the House while the calling attention notice of Fakhar-e-Azam Wazir of PPP regarding restoration of 480 male mobilises and 560 project employees of the Population Welfare Department was disposed of as the matter is pending before the court.

On behalf of the Chief Minister, the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi introduced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the House while the KP Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was referred to Select Committee of the House.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm on Wednesday.





