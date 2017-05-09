SADIQABAD-A local panchayat on Monday allegedly threatened to kill a love marriage couple if they fail to pay a proposed penalty of Rs1 million and leave the city in seven days.

The panchayat convened in suburban village Chak 146/P. According to sources, Muhammad Javed, 20, and Tehseen Bibi, resident of Chak 146/P, had contracted court marriage earlier this week. However local influential persons, at the behest of girl's father, convened a panchayat, which ordered the free-will marriage couple to pay Rs1 million fine and leave the city in week. The local council also threatened that if the couple fails to fulfil the both the condition, they will be killed.

Javed, a cargo rickshaw driver, and Tehseen Bibi told the media that they had court marriage of their free will and the court had recorded their statement in this regard. They regretted that now the panchayat had ordered them to pay huge fine and leave the city, otherwise they will be killed.

The couple has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, The Punjab IG Police, the Bahawalpur RPO and Rahim Yar Khan DPO to provide them protection against threats to their life.

They also demanded action against the panchayat for the arbitrary decision.

Minor found raped, strangled

SARGODHA- Unidentified accused strangled a minor girl to death allegedly after rape her in a tangerine (kinno) orchard in village 10/North, Qudratabad here the other day.

According to police sources, the seven-year-old girl namely Esha Zafar went missing during daytime on Sunday. However, her dead body was found in a tangerine orchard of a local land lord in village 10/North Qudratabad in the night. On information, the Bhalwal Police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body THQ Hospital Bhalwal for autopsy and other medico-legal formalities. The police launched further investigation. Sources informed that unidentified accused allegedly raped the minor and strangled her to death. She was the daughter of a poor working family.

Woman, guard killed on resistance

SHEIKHUPURA-The mother of a police ASI was shot dead in an alleged dacoity attempted here on Manawala-Farooqabad Road on Monday.

According to police sources, police ASI Asif along with his mother Parveen Bibi was on the way to Farooqabad in a car. As they reached near Same Nullah Bridge, two unidentified highwaymen, riding a bike, intercepted the car and tried to rob them. In the meantime, the ASI attempted to put up resistance at which the outlaws opened fire which unfortunately hit his mother who died instantly. The ASI, however, remained unhurt.

On the other hand, some sources said that the assailants had an old enmity with the police employee and they were lying in ambush. The Farooqabad Saddr Police have launched further investigation.

In another incident, a factory security guard was shot dead by three unknown dacoits in Rachna Town locality in the wee hours on Monday. Manzoor, security guard at a motorcycle spare parts factory, was on duty when three dacoits tried to barge into the factory. On putting up resistance, the outlaws shot the security guard dead and fled the scene. The Factory Area Police are looking into the matter.