ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday challenged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan to appear before the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to clear his and party position in foreign funding case.

The State Minister was talking to media after hearing of a case by the Supreme Court regarding offshore companies of the PTI Chairman, Imran Khan and Secretary General Jahangir Tareen.

She said that the PTI leader had been levelling baseless allegations against the PML-N leadership during the last four years, and now he should face corruption charges before the apex court and the Commission.

She said that Imran Khan had received a show-cause notice from Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for levelling baseless allegations against him. She said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had shifted his focus on the completion of new airport in time.

She said that the incumbent government had also taken the notice of delay in completion of the airport. She said that the PTI had failed to perform in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the last four years and now it followed the development strategy of the Punjab.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan introduced negative politics in the country and he never respected the decision of the court and always insulted institutions.

She said that the PTI had lost its popularity in the KP and the PML-N would form the government over there only on the basis of the performance.

The Minister said that Federal and Punjab governments had launched several projects for the betterment of the poor people in health and education sectors.