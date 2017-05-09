Municipal authorities on Tuesday declared 122 properties in Islamabad’s Bani Gala, including the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as illegal.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Capital Territory submitted a report before the the Supreme Court, after conducting a survey of the area.

According to the report, Khan’s residence among 122 installations in the area are illegally constructed. Installations in zone three and four fall in violation of zoning regulation and need to be demolished, it said.

The hearing of the case will resume on Wednesday.