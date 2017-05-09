Pakistan Tehreek –e-Insaf’s leader Shireen Mazari has raised questions on Pakistan asking US to help break nexus between India and Afghanistan.

A day ago an Official who remains in contact from Washington, told The Nation, “We know the US has a stake in Afghanistan. They [the US] want peace between us but India is trying to disrupt these efforts. We have asked them to take care of India if they can. New Delhi is obviously pulling their [Afghanistan’s] strings.”

After this news Shireen Mazari Tweeted saying,

Pak envoy in Wash DC says Pak has no objections to US troop surge in Afgh! Given abysmal record of US troops how & when did Pak decide this? — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 8, 2017





When there is no discussion in Parl on foreign policy our civil/mly babus make decisions that nation has to pay a heavy price for! https://t.co/PS3Ur3EuFw — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 8, 2017



