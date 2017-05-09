ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that closer linkages between Pakistani and Omani seaports would give boost to trade between the two brotherly Islamic States.

The Prime Minister was talking to the Foreign Minister of Oman Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah who called on him Monday at the Prime Minister’s House.

Welcoming the Omani Foreign Minister, Nawaz stated that Pakistan attached immense importance to its fraternal relations with Oman. “Under the leadership of Sultan Qaboos, Oman has been consistently making progress on all fronts,” Nawaz said.

He appreciated the special importance attached to relations with Pakistan by the Government of Oman.

Regular political dialogue between the two countries at the Foreign Ministers level will provide the forum for a comprehensive exchange of views on all areas of political, strategic and economic interests between Pakistan and Oman, added the Prime Minister.

“There is a considerable scope to enhance our cooperation in trade and commerce as well as in investment and other economic sectors,” he stated.

Appreciating Oman’s keen interest in creating closer linkages between Pakistani and Omani seaports, Nawaz said that the possibility of launching government-to-govt and commercial Ferry Service between Pakistan and Oman would open an entirely new sector to enhance connectivity, people-to-people contacts and Pakistan-Oman bilateral trade.

“We are also grateful to the Omani government for taking good care of Pakistanis serving in Oman and especially those employed in the Royal Omani Armed Forces,” he said.

Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation, during the visit to Pakistan. The Foreign Minister appreciated the leadership of the Prime Minister, which has put Pakistan on the path of socio-economic development, economic stability and developing the country’s infrastructure on modern lines.

Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs was also present during the meeting.

