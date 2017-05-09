ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Ajiz Dhamra on Monday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should resign.

In a statement, he said that the situation could have been entirely different if Nawaz Sharif had surrendered himself before the parliament.

Senator Dhamrah claimed that Nawaz Sharif was bringing down the respect of the position of the prime minister by clinging on to his office.

“He should resign prior to appearing before the joint investigation team of the Panama corruption case. It is unfortunate that Nawaz Sharif is still in the shadow of dictator General Ziaul Haq and is refusing to adopt democratic norms,” he added.

Senator Dhamrah said Nawaz Sharif had become a victim of his own style of politics.