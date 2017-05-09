Lahore - The new management has put back on track the Bank of Punjab (BoP) to play an instrumental role in the development of country, a statement from the bank claimed.

According to the bank, because of the imprudent lending decisions of the previous management from 2004 to 2008, the reputation of the bank and financial position badly suffered.

It added that since the new management has attached priority to the recovery of inherited non-performing loans, it has successfully achieved recovery/restructuring/regularisation of impaired relationships of over Rs50 billion.

Owing to the stringent measures implemented by the bank, it has embarked upon journey to success and prosperity and the financial results truly depict a great financial turnaround, it is stated.

The BoP has again made its mark in the financial industry of the country and its brand image is widely accepted as a self-reliant corporate entity, the bank said, adding that all stakeholders also appreciated unprecedented turnaround.

Explaining the purpose: of Right Issue-2017, the bank said that to support its capital structure, the Punjab government – being majority shareholder – deposited share deposit money of Rs10 billion and Rs7 billion in years 2009 and 2011 under arrangements agreed with the State Bank of Pakistan.

It went on to state: “The bank has already issued Right Shares, in two phases, of Rs5 billion each in years 2013 and 2014 and currently the bank holds Rs7 billion as share deposit money. Now, in order to convert the said balance amount of share deposit money and to achieve the following objectives, issue of 70 percent right shares at price of Rs12 per share has been approved by the bank board of directors.

This, according to the bank, will help support capital structure of the bank, meet the enhanced capital requirement in line with business expansion plan, and retirement of Letters of Comfort (LOCs) issued by Government of the Punjab.

The Government of the Punjab already owns majority shares of the Bank (57 percent). The Right Shares shall be issued/allotted proportionately to all existing shareholders including minority shareholders and all shall get the benefit of future growth of the bank which is looking very promising.

Pointing to expected benefits, it said strong equity base would lead to better credit rating for the bank while Balance Sheet will get strengthened thereby providing additional comfort to the financial institutions and other stakeholders and additional equity will enable the bank to explore permissible business avenues for ultimate increase in earnings for better returns to the shareholders.

Established in 1989 with majority shareholding of the Punjab government, the bank will be able to expand its branch network.