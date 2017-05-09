ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that the government was committed to rooting out corruption and that was the reason there was no scam engulfing the mega projects completed during the tenure of the incumbent government.

The prime minister’s media spokesperson on Monday also clarified a news item regarding the PM’s media talk on May 6th concerning probe into “undue delay” and “phenomenal increase” in the cost of development projects during the previous regimes.

The prime minister in reply to the query raised by a media person was quoted out of context as the present government is committed to bringing the looters and plunderers of national wealth to justice, the PM’s media spokesperson said.

Referring to the corruption scandals of the past regimes, the prime minister had stressed on holding those accountable, who were at the helm of affairs in the past, and looted public money while claiming to serve the nation, the spokesman said.

The prime minister, while endorsing the need to hold the previous regimes accountable said that such probes must obviously reach their logical conclusions.

History is witness to the fact that the PML-N government has always come into power after the people of Pakistan renewed the credentials of the party’s leadership.

This is the result of honouring of commitments made by the PML-N leadership to the people of Pakistan.

The government’s commitment to root out corruption is evident from the fact that despite completing various mega projects in diverse fields, there is no scam against the present government.

The government has ensured merit and transparency in the execution of all projects, saving billions of rupees.

The government, however, cannot divert its energies from bringing revolution in the socio-economic spheres and accomplishing the hitherto ignored infrastructure development in the country in a qualitative and transparent manner.

There is rule of law in the country and all institutions are performing their mandated duties without fear or favour.