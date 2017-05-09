According to Radio Pakistan, Ministry of Water and Power has clarified that no unscheduled electricity loadshedding is being carried out across the country, despite steep rise in demand.

According to the Ministry, all distribution companies manage the electricity distribution across the country according to the announced schedule.

It said special teams have been formed to conduct immediate operations for restoration of electricity in case of local faults.

The media reports, however, reported opposite to it because with rise in temperature, the loadshedding has also increased in the country.

According to the sources, the shortfall is fluctuating between 5,000 to 7,000 megawatt.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stated that loadshedding will end in 2018 as projects started by government will be completed next year.