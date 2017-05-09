ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said Pakistan and Oman enjoy closeness and depth in bilateral ties. “We really appreciate the great vision and sagacious leadership of Sultan Qaboos and for the importance he has always attached to Oman’s relations with Pakistan,” he said while speaking along with Oman Foreign Minister Yousaf bin Alawi bin Abdullah.

“Pakistan also attaches great importance to its relations with Oman. We take great pride in Oman’s success and development in recent years,” he said. Aziz said, during the talks, the two sides had discussed ideas to enhance existing cooperation between Pakistan and Oman in all areas including culture, trade, commerce, investments, people-to-people contacts and regional connectivity. “We also reviewed the pace of work on early completion of a number of important memorandums of understanding and agreements under consideration on both sides,” he added. Aziz said that both Pakistan and Oman enjoy unique geo-economic locations. “We discussed the ways and means to join hands and become a bridge for the countries and regions surrounding us to promote greater regional connectivity and economic momentum for the ultimate objective of achieving stability, development and prosperity of our peoples.” Oman, Aziz said, had been playing an important stabilising role in regional and international affairs. He said the two countries shared perceptions on a number of important matters of mutual interest and issues related to promotion of regional peace and stability.

“We have agreed that there should be more regular political dialogue on such issues to promote these understandings even further. Pakistan and Oman have also been traditional partners supporting each other on various international fora and lobby for each other’s candidatures in various international bodies,” Aziz said. He said Oman was Pakistan’s closest maritime neighbour, just 202 nautical miles away sharing intimate bonds of affinity with our region, particularly in Gwadar and Balochistan. “We have excellent opportunities to take advantage of the complementarities between our economies and the proximity that we enjoy.

These commonalities are a great omen for forging a deeper political and economic partnership.” The adviser said closer linkages between the maritime interfaces, airports and seaports by availing the new opportunities offered by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Gwadar port project were discussed in the talks. Aziz said that regular exchange of high level visits between Pakistan and Oman had strengthened the friendship. He recalled the visit of the Chairman State Council (Upper House) Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh Al Mantheri to Pakistan in January 2017, adding: “We look forward to more frequent exchanges between our parliamentarians in the future.”

The adviser said that there was a proposal to start ferry service between Karachi and Oman in order to bolster the relations. In his comments, the Omani foreign minister said that there were opportunities for traders of both the countries to work together. He said peace and security was vital for overall development of the Muslim-majority countries.

The Omani foreign minister said Oman was ready to help Pakistan in the energy sector to end the crisis. “Pakistan is full of resources but Pakistanis are not fully benefitting from them,” he remarked. Yousaf bin Alawi bin Abdullah said that the Muslims around the world were facing issues.

“Together we can come out of these circumstances,” the visiting minister said. He said that Oman and Pakistan had a huge potential to increase cooperation. “Our bilateral trade can be multiplied,” the Omani minister said.