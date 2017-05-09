Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri has turned down the statement of Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) today regarding threats received by the regulator.

Reacting to the press conference conducted by PEMRA Chief Absar Alam, the PAT Chief said, “The Pemra is ‘Sultan Rahi’ of the world of media; hence, who can threaten the regulator.”

“During one year, the regulator imposed fines more than Motorway Police,” Dr. Qadri said adding the PEMRA Chief should resign if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif does not give him time.

Seeing through Absar Alam’s press conference, the PAT Chief said his wailing is bellwether of fresh crackdown.

“If the telephone call of threats is right, the action should be taken to address the issue,” he added.