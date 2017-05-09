PARIS: - Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, and on his own behalf has conveyed his heartiest congratulations to Emmanuel Jean Michel Frederic Macron, President-elect of the French Republic on his historic election as the President of the French Republic. According to Pakistan Embassy, France, the prime minister said that Macron's election as president of France was the measure of the trust reposed by the people of France in his inspiring leadership and progressive vision. The prime minister expressed his confidence that the existing friendly ties between Pakistan and France would continue to grow under his dynamic leadership.–APP