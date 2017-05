Police on Tuesday said they had arrested two people in connection with a suspected honour killing case in Shangla.

DSP Zubair Gul said police arrested two men who were found guilty of killing their sister and her alleged lover.

He said the suspects fired shots at 23-year-old Zarghona and 27-year-old Zia-ul-Haq, killing them on the spot.

DSP Gul was of the opinion that it was not any incident of honour killing but a well-planned murder.

An investigation was underway.