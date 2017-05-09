Police in a Massachusetts town are investigating a “hurtful” letter sent to some residents urging them not to vote for a Muslim candidate for the town’s governing board.

Rashid Shaikh, a US citizen originally from Pakistan, told The Telegram & Gazette he was the target of the anonymous letter found in mailboxes the day before the May 2 election for Shrewsbury’s Board of Selectmen. He did not win one of the two open seats.

The letter said in part, “We do not want any Muslim person to be ruling our communities. ... Say no to Muslim politicians.”

Shaikh, a married father of three who has lived in town 20 years, said the letter also contained lies about his personal life. He said the letter was “hurtful” and made him cry.