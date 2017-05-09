MARDAN - Police high-ups have decided to conduct a separate inquiry in Mashal murder case to determine the police officers who were present there during the incident and intentionally or unintentionally did not take any action against the mob, sources said.

On April 13, Mashal was lynched by a mob including university employees, students, and outsiders inside the Garden campus of Abdul Wali Khan University. Sources said that during the incident, a large number of district police officials were present on the spot.

They said that instead of taking any action against the mob to protect the life of Mashal, police officials remained silent spectators and this act gave more courage to the mob to lynch him. Some police officials had the opinion that had they taken any action against the mob, the situation would have been different.

Sources said that some police officials also considered it blasphemy and due to the reason they did not take any action against the mob. They said that the university was located few metres away from the Sheikh Maltoon Town Police Station. If the police had taken action against the mob in time, Mashal’s life could have been saved, they added.

Sources added that on that day when it was confirmed that Mashal was in the hostel, few people reached there and allegedly beat him and started firing at him. Later, they threw Mashal’s body on the floor outside the university hostel, they added. However, police have not traced the suspect who entered the hostel and killed Mashal, sources added.

They further said that police have not yet determined whether Mashal was lynched because of blasphemy issue or something else. Sources also added that it was also not yet confirmed in the investigation that he was lynched through planning and who were the planners.

Sources said the different statements of different suspects recorded in Mashal murder case in the local court also prolonged the investigations.

Meanwhile, police sources added that majority of the suspects were sent to Central Jail Mardan on judicial remand. Police have failed to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tehsil councillor Mohammad Arif so far, they said.





Riaz Khan