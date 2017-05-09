ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat seeking a debate on the unremitting Pak-Afghan tension along the border, which has recently resulted in the loss of precious lives and property.

“The Pak-Afghan border tension is a clear indication of the foreign policy failure of the present government. This matter should be discussed in the upcoming National Assembly session,” says the adjournment motion submitted by a PPP MNA in the NA Secretariat.

“We (PPP MNAs) request that the NA proceedings be adjourned to discuss recent instances of unprovoked firing by Afghan security forces on Pakistani villages along Chaman border, which resulted in the loss of precious lives and infrastructure,” said the adjournment motion.

The PPP lawmakers further said that peace and harmony was imperative between the two neighbours to attain stability and promote development in the region “but unfortunately over the last years this government has failed miserably to improve the relations. We believe that it is a very serious matter which calls for immediate discussion on the floor of the House,” said the notice moved by PPP MNAs, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Mari, Dr Nafisa Shah, Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Makhdom Mustafa Mehmood, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Mir Aamir Ali Khan Magsi.

Around 15 people were been killed and dozens of others wounded after Afghan forces attacked a census team near in a village along the Chaman border.





Our STAFF REPORTER