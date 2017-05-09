ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid on Monday said that her party would form the next government in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a statement, she claimed that the people of the province had decided to vote again for the PPP.

Senator Khalid said that the number of people who attended the rallies organised by the PPP in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa showed that they supported the party.

“The people of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa want to reshape their province according to the vision of Benazir Bhutto,” she said.

The senator said that Asif Ali Zardari not only gave identity to the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa but also had given them full provincial autonomy.

“China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the vision of Asif Ali Zardari who gave China the Gawadar Port. The PPP has defeated terrorists and is now ready to defeat the political heirs of these terrorists and extremists,” she said.