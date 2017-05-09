Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader on Tuesday Naeemul Haq said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has committed treachery by hiding the Dawn Leaks report, adding that now the report is being changed.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) boat is heading towards sinkhole.

On the occasion, Fawad Chaudhry said that the PML-N leaders have strongly criticised the Supreme Court today, adding that the judges are keeping an eye on the issue.

Meanwhile, Senator Shibli Faraz said that the PML-N has nothing except fraud and lies and they are misleading the public.