SADIQABAD-Police were accused of protecting an alleged rapist who had allegedly been raping a 13-year-old housemaid for two months.

Mother of the affected minority girl told the media that her daughter worked at the house of Tanvir Ahmed in Sadiqabad. She alleged that the accused had been raping her daughter at gunpoint for the last two months. She added that daughter of the accused who worked at a parlour had also filmed video of the scenes. When she protested and offered resistance, the accused threatened her to upload the video on facebook.

When complained, the City Police got the girl examined medically and the report ascertained the charge, she said. But the police did not register case against the accused and threatened to implicate them in fake cases," she alleged. "Instead of taking action against the accused, City Police Inspector Aslam arrested my nephews and thrashed them in custody," the woman charged.

She demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the police siding with the accused and award exemplary punishment to the culprits. She also warned to commit suicide in front of DPO office otherwise.

The minority community also protested against the incident and demanded the government to provide justice to the girl.