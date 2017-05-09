The Supreme Court (SC) today directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to submit a detailed answer regarding his offshore companies, Bani Gala property and Niazi Services.

As per details, the notification was issued by SC after conducting the hearing of Hanif Abbasi’s petition against Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that Hanif Abbasi’s counsel Akram Sheikh has filled a miscellaneous application regarding the money trail of assets.

CJP remarks that PTI takes funds from prohibited sources. The second allegation, CJP continued, is that Niazi Services was not declared by Imran Khan in his assets, third is the suspicious money transaction from Pakistan to London, and fourth is that there is no money trail of the loan that was given back a former wife.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari responded to these accusations and assured SC to submit the replies till Friday, and also claimed that more documents will be provided than the applicant has demanded. NNI