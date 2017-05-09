ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Monday expressed great concern and anger over the act of border violation by the Afghanistan government, and warned it to stop playing in the hands of India.

In the opening remarks, chairman committee Senator Rehman Malik condemned the unprovoked firing by Afghan Forces across the Pak-Afghan border in which innocent civilians were killed and many were injured.

A superpower is present in Afghanistan, so such unprovoked firing could not be ignored as it seems a conspiracy behind ongoing violations across the border by the Afghan Security Forces, he said.

Malik wished that Government of Pakistan had not taken light the Afghan forces firing but had taken up the issue with the United Nations. The committee recommended that the government should have asked for a written apology from Afghanistan for Pak-Afghan border violation. It also said that the government should take up the issue of with the UNO.

The Ministry of Interior was directed to brief the committee about this incident as well as about steps taken for the border control management. The committee also discussed the Illegal Dispossession (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and members of the committee were of the view that the property of the people used to be grabbed and no one was there to investigate such cases. The real owners of the property have to suffer a lot due to lack of law, they added.

The chair said that he had been receiving a lot of complaints from overseas Pakistanis in this regard. The committee directed the interior ministry to share the details about the safe recovery of PPP’s two missing workers and close aides of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The Nadra chairman briefed the committee in detail about the blocking and unblocking of the CNICs from across the country. He said that 155,000 CNICs had been unblocked temporarily out of total 174,000 blocked CNICs, known as routine cases.

The situation turned serious when Rehman Malik disclosed before the committee that he was continuously receiving death threats through calls and messages. He said that he was being threatened to either refrain from giving statements against Taliban/Daesh and remain silent over the issue of fake CNICs issued to Afghan nationals or get ready for consequences.

“They say, we are very close to you more than your jugular vein,” Malik said.

Talking on the issue of surrender of former TTP spokesperson Ihsanullah Ihsan, chairman committee said that the credit went to Pakistan Army and its fierce war Raddul Fasaad that forced the worst terrorist Ihsanullah Ihsan to surrender.

People like Ihsanullah Ihsan deserve no mercy who had proudly claimed responsibility for the killing of thousands of innocent Pakistani civilians and troops, he said. The chair on behalf of the committee demanded the hanging of Ihsanullah Ihsan.

He said that he was astonished that the worst and a brutal killer and mass murderer like Ihsanullah Ihsan had no shame and remorse for his heinous crimes. Malik stated that there was no relaxation and provision in the Constitution and law for such killers.

He further directed that the committee should be briefed regarding details of Ihsanullah Ihsan’s surrender in the next meeting.