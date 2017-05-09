LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued legal notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan to seek apology through print and electronic media within 14 days over Rs10billion offer allegations.

In public meetings and media interactions, Imran alleged that CM Shehbaz through a mutual friend had offered him Rs10 billion for staying silent on Panama Papers leaks that exposed the Sharif family’s assets abroad. Taking serious exception, The Punjab chief minister not only rejected the claims but also announced suing the PTI chief over defamation.

A week ago, Punjab government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, gave three days to Imran either to name the broker or tender apology over the blames. A legal notice has now been served on the PTI chief through senior counsel Khwaja Harris Ahmad wherein Shehbaz Sharif sought apology from Imran within 14 days.





OUR STAFF REPORTER