KARACHI/Lahore - The stock exchange hit all-time high on Monday, the day Moody’s Investors Service appreciated Pakistan’s stable economic outlook but warned against soaring foreign debt.

Started the week on a positive note, the benchmark shares index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged to 1084.78 points or (2.18 percent) and closed at the all-time high of 50,936 points.

The major index movers were HBL (gain 5 percent) UBL (5 percent), MCB (5 percent), OGDC (4.25 percent) and LUCK (2.43 percent) as they cumulatively contributed 552 points to the index gain.

In its annual credit analysis of Pakistan, Moody’s said strong growth performance, fiscal deficit reduction and improved inflation dynamics underpin Pakistan’s B3 rating with a stable outlook.

But at the same time, it warned over credit challenges which include a relatively high general government debt burden, weak physical and social infrastructure, a fragile external payments position, and high political risk.

The international credit rating agency predicted that Pakistan’s external debt will grow to a debilitating $79 billion by June this year, higher than initial estimates suggested, and the country’s “very narrow revenue base” will weigh in on its ability to afford the ever growing debt burden.

Moody’s in a statement said exports and remittance inflows have slowed and capital goods imports have risen, resulting in renewed pressure on the external account.

It added that prospects for growth have improved following Pakistan’s successful completion of its three-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September 2016 and the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in 2015.

The rating agency stated that the implementation of the CPEC project has the potential to transform the Pakistani economy by relieving infrastructure bottlenecks and stimulating both foreign and domestic investment. However, headwinds to further fiscal consolidation and renewed pressure on the external account present downside risks to the rating.

“Since 2013 implementation of economic reforms and increased foreign investment flows have contributed to macroeconomic stability and higher Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. However, government debt remains elevated and pressure on the external account continues,” said William Foster, a Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Moody’s.

The stable outlook represents balanced upside and downside risks to the sovereign credit profile. Support from multilateral and bilateral lenders has bolstered Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves and fostered progress on economic reforms. Meanwhile, implementation of the CPEC project has the potential to transform the Pakistani economy by relieving infrastructure bottlenecks, and stimulating both foreign and domestic investment. However, headwinds to further fiscal consolidation and renewed pressure on the external account present downside risks to the rating.

Upward triggers to the rating would stem from sustained progress in structural reforms that would significantly reduce infrastructure impediments and supply- side bottlenecks. This would improve Pakistan’s investment environment and eventually aid a shift to a sustained higher growth trajectory.

A fundamental strengthening in the external liquidity position and meaningful reduction in the government deficit and debt burden would also be credit positive.

Conversely, Moody’s would view a stalling of the government’s post -IMF program economic reform agenda, material widening of the fiscal deficit, a deterioration in the external payments position, withdrawal of multilateral and bilateral support, or a more unstable political environment as credit negative.

Stocks surge

Overall the stocks rally was witnessed in the banking sector where big banks boosted the index to close in green. HBL, UBL and MCB closed on their respective upper circuits as they cumulatively contributed 409 points to the index.

Optimism was driven on account of investor interest accumulating in potential MSCI EM stocks. Hefty buying was witnessed in the market throughout the day, which helped market to close comfortably above 50,000 level, stated analyst Arhum Ghous.

E&P sector gained to close (up 3.3 percent) higher than its previous day close where POL (3.30 percent) and PPL (2.43 percent) were the major gainers of the sector. Growth was also witnessed in the steel sector with ISL (rose 4.83 percent) and ASL (4.98 percent) closing in green.

Stocks closed all time high led by auto, banking and oil stocks as investors weigh MSCI announcements on Pakistan reclassification to Emerging Markets with May 2017 Semi Annual Index Review results likely next week and Moody’s affirmation on Pakistan’s B3 ratings with stable outlook, stated analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Easing political noise, upbeat data on cement and urea sales for April ‘17, record quarter-end corporate earnings in cement and banking stocks played a catalyst role in record close, he added.

Quoting Metallica’s lyrics from the track Fuel, MSCI excitement has given PSX investors a shot of nitro to fuel their risk appetites, observed Adnan Sami Sheikh at Topline Securities. The market is heating up; with only 5 trading sessions left till the review on 15th May & 17 sessions till inclusion on 1st Jun, the sky is the limit.

Market participation improved as volumes rose 6 percent d/d to 326mn.sh, while traded value shot up 17 percent to Rs20.8 billon ($198 million).

Scrips of 411 companies traded in the session, of which 262 closed in green, 129 in red while 20 remained unchanged.

EPCL was the volume leader for the third consecutive day as almost 35mn shares of the chemical company exchanged hands.