KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Mustafa Kamal paid a visit to Sunni Tehreek’s centre in Karachi and met Sarwat Ijaz Qadri.

Sunni Tehreek’s leader was invited to join PSP march that will be held on May 14. Sarwat Ijaz Qadri accepted the invitation and announced his support for PSP.

Mustafa Kamal during the meeting said, “If we do politics with the name of ‘Muhajir’ it will be equivalent to animosity towards Muhajir.”

He also said, “If India and Pakistan have a dialogue, why can’t there can be a consensus between brothers within the country.”

Mustafa also showed willingness to meet MQM-Pakistan if he gets any signal from their side.