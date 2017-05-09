PESHAWAR:- Families on Monday enjoyed fireworks, traditional music and dances on the last day of the three-day Hunar Mela held at PIA Planetarium. Organised by Tourism Corporation Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), the event was aimed at highlighting skills of artists and providing opportunity of entertainment to the women and families at local level. Famous artists and singers including Saira Naseem, Bakhtiar Khattak, Zarsanga, Shahid Malang, Humayun Khan, Zafar Khan, Meena Gul, Zahirullah, Falik Shabbir and Zeek Afridi performed on the stage and received thunderous applause from the audience.–Staff Reporter

The families enjoyed the event and appreciated the TCKP endeavours for promotion of culture, art and tourism. Music and traditional Khattak and Mehsud dances, Attanr, Chitrali, Gatka, Attanr Ball and Bangash dances attracted many families on the last day of the event.

Secretary Sports and Tourism Muhammad Tariq, Deputy Secretary Adil Safi, TCKP Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Senior General Manager Hayat Ali Shah, General Manager (Admin) Sajjad Hameed, Director Culture Ajmal Khan and Director Archaeology Abdul Samad visited Hunar Mela.

The families in great number also visited the stalls, which displayed handicrafts, embroidery, Taghar work, Bannu Royal Khaadi, stone carving, Peshawari caps and shoes, wax painting, metal work, wood carving, artwork, calligraphy, Gandhara Art, pottery work, Hazara shawl, Kalasha art and other items.

There was a great rush on the stalls of traditional local cuisines. Cooking contest, face painting, quiz and singing competitions were also held besides magic, juggler and puppet shows.

