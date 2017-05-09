GUJRANWALA- A woman tried to commit suicide after hanging her minor daughter death here in Civil Lines Police limits on Monday.

According to police sources, 26-year-old Nadia, resident of Civil Lines area had been grappling with some domestic issues. Unhappy with her life, on Monday she hanged to death her minor daughter Noreen and later attempted to hang self. However, other family members foiled her attempt through timely intervention. The Civil Lines Police have started investigation.

YOUTH BEATEN UP

Two girls beaten up a youth after he allegedly flirted with them here at DHQ hospital.

Hospital sources said that Zarina along with her cousin was stood in DHQ hospital when a youth identified as Riaz tried to flirting with them. At which the girl and her cousin beaten up the youth with shoes while other citizens also tortured him. Later after offering apology, the youth was allowed to leave the scene.

Citizens rally against police

GUJRANWALA -Dozens of citizens staged a protest against police and blocked GT Road against “what they called” implication of a youth in a bogus drug case.

Carrying banners and chanting slogans, the family members of an under-arrest youth along with hundreds of residents of Gondlanwala staged the protest on GT Road against the Aroop Police. The protesters alleged that the Aroop Police SHO has implicated and arrested a youth Arshad in a fake drug-peddling case. They claimed that Arshad is innocent and has no relation whatsoever with drug-peddlers. The protesters blocked the road and demanded the police high-ups to probe arrest of the innocent youth and order his release at the earliest.