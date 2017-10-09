Hangu: Four terrorists have been arrested and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition recovered from their possession.

According to details CTD Kohat region in a mopping-up operation in Torawati Ota Pahar has arrested four terrorists and plenty of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession including two detonators, safety fuse, two hand grenades and seven kg explosive material.

CTD spokesman said that four terrorists are affiliated with a banned outfit.

According to CTD officials, the arrested terrorists are wanted by police in heinous crimes. Police have registered a case against the four militants in Kohat for possessing explosive material and terrorism.

Further probe is on and terrorists have been shifted to undisclosed location.