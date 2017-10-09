PESHAWAR - In response to recently reported polio case from Lakki Marwat in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, three days anti-polio vaccination campaign in high-risk areas of Fata and bordering localities of KP will start today under supervision of the local administration and security forces.

The campaign in FR Lakki, FR Bannu, FR Tank, FR D.I. Khan and South Waziristan Agency will continue till October 11, followed by catch up of missed children.

A total of 179,693 children below the age of 5 years will be vaccinated by 879 teams comprising 834 mobile teams, 34 fixed teams and 11 transit teams.

Governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that the government is making all out efforts to keep zero polio case status of Fata, adding that he was confident that the spirited field workers would continue their hard work to ensure vaccination of every child in every campaign for stopping the transmission of polio virus.

EOC Fata Coordinator Dr Fida Wazir said that they were aiming to boost immunity of children in high-risk areas of Fata close to Lakki Marwat district where a polio case was reported in September.

He advised Fata team to focus on high-risk mobile population to reduce the chances of polio virus transmission.

Fata completed one year without any polio case on July 27. Last polio case in Fata had emerged on July 27, 2016. So far in 2017, not a single case has been reported from Fata whereas in 2016, only two polio cases were reported.