PESHAWAR - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public meeting in Peshawar on October 24 to give a boost to the party’s candidate in by-election on NA-4.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Gulzar Khan.

Interestingly, Gulzar Khan’s son, Asad Gulzar, is contesting the by-election on PPP ticket, as his father had lately developed differences with the PTI top brass. The by-polls are scheduled on October 26.

PML-N’s Nasir Khan Musazai, ANP’s Khushdil Khan and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s Wasil Khan are also trying their lucks. The newly-formed Mill Muslim League has fielded Liaqat Ali Khan. All the aspirants have geared up their election campaigns in NA-4, Peshawar, mainly consisting of rural areas.

To finalise arrangements for the Bilawal Bhutto’s public gathering, a meeting of the party’s provincial chapter was held with president Humayyun Khan wherein it was decided that Bilawal would come to the provincial metropolis for addressing a public gathering.

The PPP provincial cabinet on this occasion also denounced the provincial government for utilising government’s resources and machinery in election campaign, asking the Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of the situation. Like other aspirants, the PPP candidate Asad Gulzar has also expedited election drive, as the PPP is optimistic to make a win in the by-polls.

Moreover, the ANP’s provincial president Ameer Haider Khan, Mian Iftikhar Hussian and its nominee for the constituency Khushdil Khan, former deputy speaker of KP Assembly, have too held several public meetings with a hope to surprise many in the by-election, as this constituency had been won by the ANP in the past.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan is also expected to address a public meeting in NA-4 in favour of his party’s nominee Arbab Amir Ayub. Arbab Amir’s family is associated with the ANP, however, he had recently joined the PTI and now taking part in the election on its ticket.