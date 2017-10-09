MIRPUR (AJK)-Acting AJK Prime Minister Raja Nisar Ahmed Khan has said that since October 8, 2005 earthquake was a big national tragedy, compliance of rehabilitation and reconstruction projects for the victims is our commitment. The acting PM expressed the views at a prayer ceremony held under the aegis of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) at university ground on Sunday

Addressing the ceremony to mark 12th anniversary of the deadly earthquake, he said," the SDMA will be strengthened to meet natural disasters and buildings would be made according to the code to minimize losses in any calamity or disaster."

Raja Nisar also admired role of the Pakistani government, Pak Army, national and International NGOs, Muslim countries and people of Pakistan and paid them tribute for all their aid, relief and support in rehabilitation.

The acting AJK PM recalled that it was one of the largest rescue operation in human history and urged the ERRA to provide funds for completion of all projects in the state, especially educational institutes. He also appreciated the work of ERRA and Nespak for fulfilling their responsibilities regarding rehabilitation.

Raja Nisar Ahmed also attended the inaugural ceremony of Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Gojra organized by the SERRA.

AJK Education Minister Barrister Iftikhar Gillani; Social Welfare Minister Noreen Arif; MLA Faiza Ahsan, Deputy Chairman ERRA Brig Abu Bakar Ameen Bajwa; Secretary Finance Farid Tarrar; Army officials; Secretary SDMA Zaheeruddin Qureshi; SERRA Secretary Sardar Farooq Tabassum; Secretaries of different departments, the school principal Tahira Malik and other officials attended the ceremony. "Neither we had any experience, nor the capacity to cope with such natural disaster, but by the grace of God, the nation successfully emerged from shocks and losses of this great tragedy," he pointed out

He also paid tribute to the AJK masses for bringing themselves to routine lives besides facing the trauma.